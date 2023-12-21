Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $14.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.47 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,405 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,476,000 after buying an additional 5,854,979 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.