Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) versus AES (NYSE:AES) Critical Review

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) and AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Iberdrola and AES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola N/A N/A N/A AES -4.23% 37.75% 3.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iberdrola and AES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola N/A N/A N/A $0.33 39.03 AES $12.62 billion 0.97 -$546.00 million ($0.88) -20.87

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Iberdrola has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AES. AES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iberdrola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

16.5% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of AES shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AES shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iberdrola and AES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 0 0 0 N/A AES 0 3 3 0 2.50

AES has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Given AES’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AES is more favorable than Iberdrola.

Dividends

Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. AES pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Iberdrola pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AES pays out -75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AES has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. AES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

AES beats Iberdrola on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as nonrenewable generation. It has a total installed capacity of 60,671 MW. In addition, the company offers energy storage, heat pumps, self consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services for residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass; and renewables, such as energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 32,326 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.