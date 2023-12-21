IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $214.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Shares of IEX opened at $212.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.96. IDEX has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

