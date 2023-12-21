IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 72,148 shares of company stock worth $3,777,673 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

