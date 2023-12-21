IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,632 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,208,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEF opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

