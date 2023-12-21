IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLX. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 226.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

