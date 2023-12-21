IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,032,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.