IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE MO opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

