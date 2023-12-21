IGM Financial Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4079 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
IGM Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $33.21.
