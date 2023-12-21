Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $185.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC decreased their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.10.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $136.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

