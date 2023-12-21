IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of IMAX opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $813.69 million, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

