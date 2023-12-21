IMC Chicago LLC Buys Shares of 28,867 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470,256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,322,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,207 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after acquiring an additional 284,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.