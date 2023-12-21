IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $5.48 Million Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 190,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 6.0 %

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.