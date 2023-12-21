IMC Chicago LLC Sells 232,384 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,384 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 142,820 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,161,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,095,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,745,000.

Shares of UPRO opened at $52.49 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

