Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About Impac Mortgage
