Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $448,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

