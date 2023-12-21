Insider Buying: Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Insider Purchases £8,600 in Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Paxton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,876.44).

LON DORE opened at GBX 85.25 ($1.08) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.83. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 116 ($1.47).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,333.33%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

