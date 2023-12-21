Insider Buying: Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($40,470.47).

Insig AI Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INSG opened at GBX 15.95 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Insig AI Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.54. The firm has a market cap of £17.28 million, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of -0.40.

Get Insig AI alerts:

About Insig AI

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

Receive News & Ratings for Insig AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insig AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.