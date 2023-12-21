Insider Buying: Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($40,470.47).
Insig AI Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of INSG opened at GBX 15.95 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Insig AI Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.54. The firm has a market cap of £17.28 million, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of -0.40.
About Insig AI
