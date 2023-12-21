Insider Buying: PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Purchases £150.35 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers purchased 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £150.35 ($190.15).

Jonathan Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Jonathan Myers sold 46,862 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £67,012.66 ($84,751.06).

On Wednesday, October 18th, Jonathan Myers bought 108 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($189.86).

PZ Cussons Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:PZC opened at GBX 155 ($1.96) on Thursday. PZ Cussons plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124.40 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223 ($2.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59. The company has a market cap of £664.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,724.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.66.

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

PZC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.30) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

