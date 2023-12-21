Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $181,970.88 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CIEN opened at $43.58 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $108,564,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,883,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

