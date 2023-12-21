Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Sells $191,911.01 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $191,911.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,813.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

