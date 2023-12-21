Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $140,530.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $136.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

