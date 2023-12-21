Insider Selling: HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Astrid Borkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HilleVax alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $142,000.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.

HilleVax Stock Performance

Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLVX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in HilleVax by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in HilleVax by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in HilleVax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 232,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 111,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.