Insider Selling: HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Astrid Borkowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 4th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00.
- On Friday, December 1st, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $142,000.00.
- On Friday, November 17th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.
HilleVax Stock Performance
Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in HilleVax by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in HilleVax by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in HilleVax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 232,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 111,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
