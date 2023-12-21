Insider Selling: Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) EVP Sells $1,764,000.00 in Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE JBI opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

