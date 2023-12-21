Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Sells $406,100.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $406,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,589.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 1.7 %

NIC stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after buying an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after buying an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 130.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 186,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

