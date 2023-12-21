Insider Selling: Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Major Shareholder Sells $131,322.00 in Stock

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 109,435 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $131,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,890,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Rain Oncology Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Oncology

About Rain Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

