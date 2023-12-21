Insider Selling: Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Major Shareholder Sells $131,322.00 in Stock

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 109,435 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $131,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,890,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rain Oncology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Rain Oncology Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $14.48.
Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
About Rain Oncology
Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.
