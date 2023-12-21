Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Sells $481,440.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Jesse Anderson Corley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $481,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RXST shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on RxSight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the first quarter valued at about $44,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RxSight by 4,739.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 553,820 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,803,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,942,000 after purchasing an additional 382,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.