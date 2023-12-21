Insider Selling: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$119,858.43 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 216,703 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$119,858.43.

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$0.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.09. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.42 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.284585 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

