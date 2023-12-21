Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $793,065.60 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $750,102.40.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20.

On Monday, October 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80.

On Friday, October 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $686,972.80.

On Thursday, September 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $742,649.60.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 166,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

