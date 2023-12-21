Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $1,108,750.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zscaler Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $218.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.63. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $224.95.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.35.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
