Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Insperity Stock Down 2.0 %

Insperity stock opened at $115.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. Insperity has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,663,428.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,372. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,220,000 after purchasing an additional 102,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Insperity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after purchasing an additional 207,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 833,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112,604 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

