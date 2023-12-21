Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a PE ratio of -114.40, a P/E/G ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 111,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

