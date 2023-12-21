Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.95.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $325.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.