Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Stock Position Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,156.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $705.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72.

