Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,761 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,262,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 491.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWRE opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $101.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

