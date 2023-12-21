Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 2.56% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 113,513 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 1,013.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 56,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PVI opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Profile

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

