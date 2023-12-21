Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $60.84.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.