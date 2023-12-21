Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.
Invivyd Stock Performance
Invivyd stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.06. Invivyd has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invivyd will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd
About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invivyd
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.