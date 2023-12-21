Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Invivyd Stock Performance

Invivyd stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.06. Invivyd has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invivyd will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

About Invivyd

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.