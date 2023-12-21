iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stake Trimmed by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,104,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,258,000 after acquiring an additional 386,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.11 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44.

