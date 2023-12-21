iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $67.50.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

