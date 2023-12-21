iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Holdings Increased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5,586.6% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 636,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 625,700 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 450,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

