iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.11

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.11 and last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 10917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.