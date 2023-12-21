iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $470.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $479.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.90 and its 200-day moving average is $444.77. The company has a market capitalization of $363.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

