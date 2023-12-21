iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $470.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.90 and a 200-day moving average of $444.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

