iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $479.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

