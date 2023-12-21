iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Position Raised by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 382.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,802 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 303.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,878,000 after buying an additional 2,153,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 996.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,506,000 after buying an additional 1,679,770 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,230,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,947,000.

KSA opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $965.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

