iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

