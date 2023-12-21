iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stock Holdings Reduced by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after buying an additional 39,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

IYK stock opened at $187.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $177.12 and a 1-year high of $208.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.