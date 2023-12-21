iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 65,621 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average daily volume of 25,248 call options.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $89.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,091,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 529,576 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

