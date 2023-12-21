iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.56

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 5633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.76.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $828.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,405,000 after purchasing an additional 386,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,222,000 after acquiring an additional 359,678 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $17,188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,100,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,435,000 after acquiring an additional 280,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 465,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 145,290 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

